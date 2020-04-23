Truck fire on I-15 shuts down lanes and prompts SigAlert near Glen Helen Parkway

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Heavy smoke from a truck fire on the southbound I-15 prompted authorities to briefly shut down the freeway in both directions.

At about 2:29 pm, on April 23, 2020, California Highway Patrol dispatch received reports of a white 18-wheeler tractor-trailer stopped along the right shoulder with a tire on fire.

The driver of the semi was able to disconnect the trailer from the cab.

Caltrans advised CHP they would need the freeway shut down due to heavy smoke blowing across the I-15.

A hand crew will respond to the scene and will unload the contents of the trailer to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The incident has prompted a SIG ALERT to be issued and is expected to remain in effect for at least 1-hour. Only the 1 & 2 lanes will remain open during the incident.

Motorist traveling through the area should expect some delays.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Nicole LaCroix)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.