Truck fire briefly closes Nisqualli Road Off-ramp on northbound 15 Freeway in Victorville

A pickup truck caught fire Friday afternoon, causing a closure of the off-ramp - Photo: Joseph Avila)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were forced to close a freeway off-ramp after a truck caught fire.

It happened at 4:29 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, on the northbound I-15 Nisqualli off-ramp, and involved a solo pick-up truck.

CHP shut down the Nisqualli Road off-ramp as personnel with the Victorville City Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

(Victorville Firefighters were able to put the fire out within minutes. – Photo: Joseph Avila)

Traffic was moderate between Bear Valley Road and Nisqualli Road as a result of the closure.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire produced a good amount of black smoke that was visible from several miles out.

The California Highway Patrol -Victorville Station- is currently handling the investigation.

(Traffic was affected as a result off-ramp closure. – Apple Maps)
