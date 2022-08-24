All News
Truck driver suffers medical emergency on I-15 freeway in Victorville and crashes
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A truck driver traveling on the I-15 freeway was involved in an accident after suffering a medical emergency.
It happened at about 10:45 am, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, along the southbound I-15 freeway at the Bear Valley Road off/on ramps.
Based on preliminary reports, the semi was exiting the off-ramp and left the roadway driving across a dirt field before crashing into the guardrail of the onramp and coming to a stop in a dirt field adjacent to the Bear Valley Road bridge.
The driver of a tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital and an update on his condition was not available.
No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
