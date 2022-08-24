Truck driver suffers medical emergency on I-15 freeway in Victorville and crashes

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A truck driver traveling on the I-15 freeway was involved in an accident after suffering a medical emergency.

It happened at about 10:45 am, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, along the southbound I-15 freeway at the Bear Valley Road off/on ramps.

Based on preliminary reports, the semi was exiting the off-ramp and left the roadway driving across a dirt field before crashing into the guardrail of the onramp and coming to a stop in a dirt field adjacent to the Bear Valley Road bridge.

(Hugo C. Valdez)

The driver of a tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital and an update on his condition was not available.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.