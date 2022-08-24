Connect with us

All News

Truck driver suffers medical emergency on I-15 freeway in Victorville and crashes

Published

3 hours ago

on

semi driver suffers medical emergency while driving on 15 freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A truck driver traveling on the I-15 freeway was involved in an accident after suffering a medical emergency.

It happened at about 10:45 am, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, along the southbound I-15 freeway at the Bear Valley Road off/on ramps.

Based on preliminary reports, the semi was exiting the off-ramp and left the roadway driving across a dirt field before crashing into the guardrail of the onramp and coming to a stop in a dirt field adjacent to the Bear Valley Road bridge.

southbound 15 freeway in victorville
(Hugo C. Valdez)

The driver of a tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital and an update on his condition was not available.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

More Stories

Facebook

Trending