Truck driver found dead inside semi in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male truck driver was found dead inside a parked semi Saturday evening in Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:00 PM on July 11, 2020, in a dirt lot behind the Chevron in the 12100 block of Main Street in Hesperia. Sheriff’s officials said the deceased male was found in a white semi and there are no suspicious circumstances involved.

The coroner showed up just before 8:00 PM to retrieve the body. The identification of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s pending notification of next of kin.

According to a sign on the side of the semi, the truck was leased to Kordun Express Inc. based out of Bensenville, IL.

No other information was available for release.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)