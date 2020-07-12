Connect with us

Truck driver found dead inside semi in Hesperia

A male truck driver was found deceased inside a semi Saturday evening in Hesperia. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male truck driver was found dead inside a parked semi Saturday evening in Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:00 PM on July 11, 2020, in a dirt lot behind the Chevron in the 12100 block of Main Street in Hesperia. Sheriff’s officials said the deceased male was found in a white semi and there are no suspicious circumstances involved.

The coroner showed up just before 8:00 PM to retrieve the body. The identification of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s pending notification of next of kin.

According to a sign on the side of the semi, the truck was leased to Kordun Express Inc. based out of Bensenville, IL.

No other information was available for release.

