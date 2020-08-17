All News
Truck driver found dead in parking lot of Victorville fairgrounds
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A truck driver parked at the fairgrounds in Victorville was found dead by a friend, officials said.
It happened on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at about 12:36 PM, in the 15600 block of La Paz Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the caller went to check on a friend that is a truck driver and found him deceased in the truck.
“It looks like the truck was parked at the fairgrounds but there is nothing in the call to indicate he had business there, but was just parked there,” stated Bachman.
Bachman said the Coroner responded and there were no suspicious circumstances noted.
The cause of death is pending autopsy and the man’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.
