Truck and trailer overturned on northbound 15 freeway near D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pickup truck pulling a trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon on the I-15 freeway in Victorville. 

It happened at 2:35 pm, on November 29, 2023, on the northbound I-15, just north of D Street. 

For reasons still unknown, the white Chevy pickup crashed into a metal and wooden guardrail along the right-hand side causing both the truck and trailer to overturn.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, multiple vehicles stopped to assist in getting the male driver out of the truck. He was reported to of sustained a gash to his head.

The no. 3 and no. 4 lanes were briefly blocked for the collision and emergency personnel. Northbound traffic was backed up for a couple of miles due to the incident.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the collision.

