Truck and motorcycle crash at Ramona Avenue and Navajo Road in Apple Valley

March 28, 2024 | 9:22 pm
Less than a minute
motorcycle accident in apple valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured after a Thursday afternoon collision with a pickup truck in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 2:33 pm, on March 28, 2024, at the intersection of Ramona Avenue and Navajo Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Pam Hoffman said the motorcycle rider was transported by AMR for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

motorcycle accident in apple valley

