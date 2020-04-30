Triple murder investigation underway after missing mother and her 2 sons found dead

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are investigating a triple murder after a missing mother and her two young children were found dead.

At approximately 11:00 am, on April 29, 2020, deputies from the Victorville station were called to a residence in the 15400 block of Ferndale Road, just north of Mojave Drive.

According to sheriff’s news release, inside the home deputies discovered signs of a struggle and learned that Erlinda Villareal, 42, and her boyfriend 35-year-old Louis Gabriel Lucero lived at the home but had not been seen or heard from since Wednesday morning.

Family member, Serena Marie Villareal, spoke with VVNG and said they received a phone call from one of the young children in the home indicating a domestic-dispute had occurred.

“All we know is that its an abusive relationship and last night they were fighting and it led into this morning,” stated Serena. “Her youngest son that’s missing had called his older sister to pick them up cause he was scared and hiding in the bathroom.”

Serena said when the boy’s biological father entered the house looking for the 9 and 12-year-old boys he saw blood everywhere prompting him to call the police and sparking the investigation.

Several hours later on the same day, detectives were called to another crime scene nearly 8 miles away in the Town of Apple Valley after a person off-roading found three deceased individuals near Corwin Road near Waalew Road, officials said.

Homicide detectives responded and taped-off a large area near a large white cross in the middle of the desert and a tan-colored Toyota pickup truck believed to be the off-roaders vehicle.

“Detectives determined that the victims left the Ferndale Road home with Lucero and were murdered at an unknown location, then left in the desert area where they were found,” stated the news release.

Serena told VVNG their family received confirmation early Thursday morning from detectives that her aunt and two nephews were found dead but had no other information.

The victim’s boyfriend, Louis Gabriel Lucero, 35, a resident of Victorville, has not been found and is possibly driving a silver 2008 Ford Explorer license plate # 6HCF706.

Lucero is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

