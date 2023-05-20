Triple fatal traffic collision on northbound 15 freeway near Primm prompts SIG ALERT

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were pronounced dead after a traffic collision on the 15 freeway near the California Agricultural Inspection Station.

It happened at about 4:18 pm, on Friday, May 19, 2023, south of Yates Well Road on the northbound I-15.

On the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the information provided indicated the crash involved a gray sedan and a white sedan. Per the log, the gray sedan was on its side on the right-hand shoulder and the white car was in the middle of lanes, with no one exiting either of the vehicles.

The logs reported two occupants in a 2015 Toyota Camry were nonresponsive and a possible engine was in the middle of the roadway.

The reporting party that called dispatch reported receiving an accident alert notification from her son’s phone and believed her son was involved in the crash.

CHP started a traffic break north of Bailey Road due to all lanes being blocked. CalTrans was advised to respond and set up a hard closure on all three lanes and would attempt to move traffic via the center divider.

At 4:58 pm, an approximate 4-hour Sig Alert was issued. According to the CHP logs, moderate rainfall was reported in the mountain pass area at 2:53 PM. The last update at 5:50 pm, indicated the no. 1 and the no. 2 lanes had been reopened and a 2-hour eta for the coroner.

Many young travelers are heading to the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) being held Saturday and Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two-day event is expected to draw in a combined crowd of 500,000 people.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

