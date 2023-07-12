Triple-digit temperatures expected in the Victor Valley with upcoming heatwave

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — Southern California residents are being warned to prepare for an upcoming heatwave that will cause temperatures to soar into the triple digits in areas like the Victor Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several counties in the region, including Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino.

The heatwave is expected to begin on Friday, July 14, 2023, and last through the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 105 to as high as 112 degrees in some inland areas. The coast is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s.

According to the NWS, the hottest days are expected to be Saturday through Monday and the heat is likely to continue into next week. San Bernardino County is under an “Excessive Heat Warning” until 8:00 pm, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Residents should take precautions such as staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, wearing loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and drinking plenty of water. It’s also important to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may be more at risk during extreme heat.

In addition, residents are being asked to conserve energy during the heatwave to avoid potential power outages. This includes setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, and avoiding the use of major appliances during peak energy hours.

The upcoming heatwave is a reminder of the importance of being prepared for extreme weather events. By taking simple steps to stay safe and conserve energy, residents can help ensure a comfortable and safe summer season.

Phoenix, Arizona is currently on track to experience the longest heatwave on record which started on June 30th and is expected to break the 18-day record.

Europe experienced a devastating heatwave over the summer of 2022, and according to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday, nearly 62,000 people died of heat-related illnesses.

Here are some additional tips for people in the Victor Valley to prepare for the heatwave:

1. Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can dehydrate you.

2. Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day: Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, which is typically between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building.

3. Dress appropriately: Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to help keep you cool. Avoid dark colors, which can absorb heat.

4. Use air conditioning: If you have air conditioning, use it to help keep your home cool. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider going to a public place that does, such as a library or shopping mall.

5. Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors: Make sure to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may be more at risk during extreme heat. Offer to bring them water or help them get to a cooler location if needed.

6. Be prepared for power outages: During heatwaves, there is a higher risk of power outages due to increased demand for electricity. Make sure to have a supply of flashlights, batteries, and other emergency supplies in case of a power outage.

7. Avoid strenuous activity: Try to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day. If you need to exercise, consider doing it early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler.

By following these tips, people in the high desert can help stay safe and comfortable during the upcoming heatwave.

