Triple-digit heat expected this weekend in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley is under an excessive heat watch until late Monday afternoon as temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits.

According to the National Weather Service San Diego, temperatures on Friday will reach 100 degrees in Victorville, 103 degrees on Saturday, and 105 degrees by Sunday.

The NWS reminds the public to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities if possible.

Thunderstorm chances continue to decrease Friday and Saturday. A slight chance of isolated thunderstorms returns to the mountains Sunday.

