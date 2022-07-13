Trio arrested for burglarizing multiple self-storage units in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three Hesperia residents were arrested after burglarizing multiple self-storage units and stealing thousands of dollars in collectibles.

The investigation started on July 07, 2022, when sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez responded to a business in the 18000 block of State Highway 18 in Apple Valley for the report of a storage unit being burglarized, during which nearly $4,000 worth of collectibles were stolen.

Upon investigation, Rodriguez discovered that on July 05, 2022, at approximately 9:20 p.m., the suspects forced entry into multiple storage units, one of which belonged to the initial victim, officials said.

DeputyRollins assisted Rodriguez with the investigation, through which the suspect vehicle was identified and later located at the 17000 block of Manzanita Street in Hesperia. On July 08, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Rollins and Apple Valley Police detectives served a search warrant at the residence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the search they located and recovered the victim’s stolen collectibles. Investigators also recovered additional stolen property and are working to locate the rightful owner(s).”

Through investigation, the three suspects were identified as 38-year-old James Naranjo, 34-year-old Danny Persinger, and 34-year-old Melissa Simmons, all three are residents of Hesperia.

Naranjo, Persinger, and Simmons were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for burglary, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist Rodriguez or Deputy Rollins at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.