Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be evacuating residents. Victorville Fire arrived on scene and confirmed they had a working fire and continued with the evacuations.

Within several minutes of arrival, firefighters reported they had knocked down the fire in the stairwell and were checking for extension into other areas. Several of the rooms sustained heavy smoke damage.

A fire investigator was requested to help determine the cause of the fire. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Erick Leal)

(Photo by Erick Leal)

