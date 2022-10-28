Connect with us

All News

Travelodge in Victorville damaged in Thursday night fire

Published

6 hours ago

on

Travelodge fire in victorville
(Photo by Erick Leal)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Travelodge in Victorville was damaged by fire Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:44 pm, on October 27, 2022, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department advised the north stairwell was on fire and that they would be evacuating residents. Victorville Fire arrived on scene and confirmed they had a working fire and continued with the evacuations.

Within several minutes of arrival, firefighters reported they had knocked down the fire in the stairwell and were checking for extension into other areas. Several of the rooms sustained heavy smoke damage.

A fire investigator was requested to help determine the cause of the fire. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

fire at the travelodge hotel in victorville
(Photo by Erick Leal)
fire at the travelodge hotel in victorville
(Photo by Erick Leal)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

More Stories

Facebook

Trending