Travel trailer burns in vegetation along the I-15 freeway in Oak Hills￼

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A travel trailer burning in heavy vegetation along the I-15 freeway in Oak Hills prompted a response from firefighters on Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:10 pm, on March 26, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire. Crews responding to the scene reported black smoke visible.

Upon arrival, a Batallion Chief relayed information that the fire was a result of a travel trailer surrounded by brush.

A column of black smoke was visible from the I-15 freeway for approximately 15 minutes before the smoke turned white and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

