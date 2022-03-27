All News
Travel trailer burns in vegetation along the I-15 freeway in Oak Hills￼
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A travel trailer burning in heavy vegetation along the I-15 freeway in Oak Hills prompted a response from firefighters on Saturday afternoon.
At about 2:10 pm, on March 26, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire. Crews responding to the scene reported black smoke visible.
Upon arrival, a Batallion Chief relayed information that the fire was a result of a travel trailer surrounded by brush.
A column of black smoke was visible from the I-15 freeway for approximately 15 minutes before the smoke turned white and the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
