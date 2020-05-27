Transient found in vehicle stolen during a residential burglary released on zero-bail

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old transient found inside a stolen vehicle was arrested and released on $0 bail after the booking process, officials said.

On May 24, 2020, at about 11:53 am, a deputy with the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check on a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in the desert area near Roy Rogers and Civic Drive.

It was found to be a stolen vehicle and was occupied by Earl Prescott Thomas.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the vehicle was stolen during a residential burglary. “Sometime between May 3 & May 23, while the owner was away, the home was broken into. Multiple items were stolen from the residence, including a vehicle,” stated Rodriguez.

Thomas was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a stolen vehicle.

In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, his bail was set at $0 and he was released after the booking process.

