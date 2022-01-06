Transient found dead near Carl’s Jr. on 7th Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A transient was found dead near the Carl’s Jr. restaurant Tuesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 8:12 am, on January 4, 2022, in the 14500 block of Seventh Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the 58-year-old transient identified as Jesse Rickens, was found deceased outside, near the drive-thru by an employee.

Rodriguez said there were no signs of trauma or foul play and the cause of death is pending coroner’s examination.

