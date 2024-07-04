Transient Arrested in Victorville After Cutting Ankle Monitor and Crashing During Pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Richard Irwin, a 51-year-old transient, was taken into custody on July 2, 2024, after removing his ankle monitor and being involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Around 8:24 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Station initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford pick-up at the intersection of Seneca Road and La Paz Drive. Rather than stopping, Irwin fled, leading to a short pursuit by the deputies.

The chase came to a crashing end when Irwin lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Crestview Drive, resulting in a collision with a business fence at 14229 Crestview Drive.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck overturned, and deputies assisted Irwin out of the vehicle without incident.

It was discovered that Irwin, who is on parole, had removed his ankle monitor, which is a violation of his parole conditions. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He faces charges for P.C. 273.5 – Felony Spousal Abuse, P.C. 236 – False Imprisonment, and P.C. 3056 – Violation of Parole.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities review the circumstances of Irwin’s actions and the removal of his ankle monitor.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)