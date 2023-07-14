Transient arrested for resisting arrest after he was found inside a red-tagged building in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for resisting arrest after he was found inside a red-tagged building officials said.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Apple Valley Code Enforcement red-tagged a structure located in the 17200 block of Apple Valley Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Services to assist with homelessness were offered to the subject staying in the structure, however, all assistance was declined.”

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, Deputy Ryan Grissom and Deputy Tyler Loup responded with Apple Valley Code Enforcement officers to the red-tagged structure after receiving notice that someone was locked inside.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies made entrance to the structure and found Jonathan Christopher Nichols hiding. Deputies attempted to arrest Nichols, but he resisted. Nichols was arrested and found in possession of a large saw.



Nichols was booked at High Desert Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Grissom or Deputy Loup at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

