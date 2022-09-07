Transient arrested for burglary after resisting arrest in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old transient was taken into custody for burglary after allegedly resisting arrest, officials said.

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2:27 am, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 9200 block of Look Out Road in Lucerne Valley. According to the caller, an unknown subject was on their property walking around and had possibly climbed onto the roof.

When Deputy K. Russell arrived on scene, he located Warren Chamberlain in the front yard of the residence carrying a BB Gun and a large machete.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Chamberlain eventually dropped the weapons and fled on foot through the victim’s property. When Deputy Russell caught Chamberlain, a physical altercation occurred, and Chamberlain was eventually detained.”

The investigation also revealed that Chamberlain forcibly entered the residence through a window and stole the BB Gun and machete from inside, officials said.

Chamberlain was arrested and booked for resisting an executive officer, burglary, and an outstanding warrant for resisting an executive officer. He is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact K. Russell, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

