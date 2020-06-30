All News
Transient arrested for attempted GTA in Victorville released on zero-bail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old transient arrested for an attempted Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in Victorville was released hours later due to the state’s COVID-19 zero-bail policy.
It happened on June 26, 2020, at about 7:40 PM at the Village Oaks Apartments in the 14400 block of Begonia Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the owner witnessed the suspect later identified as Vernon Lamont Colbert, was using different keys and trying to open the doors. “He confronted him and Colbert said it was his car and challenged the owner to a fight,” stated Rodriguez.
When a family member of the owner came out to investigate, Colbert left. When deputies arrived they located Colbert in a tent, in a desert near the incident location. Colbert was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center.
In accordance with the then in effect California Emergency Bail Schedule, his bail was set at $0 and he was released shortly after booking.
