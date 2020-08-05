Transient arrested for arson after setting fire to bushes outside of Arby’s in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old homeless man arrested for arson earlier this week is scheduled to appear in court today.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, at about 7:42 PM Victorville City Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire in the area of La Paz and Valley Center Drives.

Upon arrival, crews located heavy smoke and bushes on fire to the rear of the Arby’s restaurant and quickly extinguished the small fire.

Deputies determined the suspect, Joey Anthony Carriera started the fire subsequently arrested him for PC451(D) Arson and PC69 Resisting Arrest. His bail is set at $100,000 and is scheduled for arraignment on August 5th.

(Photo courtesy of Mike Mo)

