Transient arrested after leading Victorville cops in a stolen car pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old transient was taken into custody after leading Victorville cops in a stolen car pursuit Wednesday night.

At about 11:00 AM on June 17, 2020, Deputy S. Taylor, observed a 2002 Nissan Altima along the curb line on La Cubre Drive, near La Paz Drive. The registration tag on the Nissan’s license plate was more than two years expired, officials said.

The suspect, Thomas Villalobos, drove with the vehicle lights off and failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Villalobos led deputies on a pursuit covering approximately 1.3 miles, during which time Villalobos drove in excess of the speed limit and violated other vehicle codes.

The pursuit terminated in a residential neighborhood on Forest Drive when the suspects vehicle crashed with a parked car and a fence before foot-bailing. Villalobos was eventually found hiding nearby under a parked vehicle.

“During the investigation, it was discovered the Nissan had been stolen from a location in Victorville on June 4, 2020 and the license plate on the Nissan belonged to another vehicle,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Villalobos was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and subsequently booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety, possession of a stolen vehicle, and altering vehicle registration.

According to public records, he was released from custody approximately 14-hours after his arrest.

A female passenger in the Nissan was transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain. A male passenger did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Taylor at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.