Transient Arrested After Exposing Himself Outside Victorville Crisis Walk-In Center

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 63-year-old transient was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man exposing himself and engaging in inappropriate conduct outside a crisis center in Victorville, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at the Valley Star Crisis Walk-In Center in the 12000 block of Hesperia Road, north of Bear Valley Road.

According to information provided to VVNG by Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the facility regarding an adult male who was reportedly exposing himself and engaging in inappropriate conduct outside.

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Deputies located and contacted the suspect in a parking lot south of the facility, Orejel said.

James Theodore Alexander was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 314.1, indecent exposure.

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According to San Bernardino County inmate booking records, James was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Booking records show James is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Department NF.

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No additional details about the incident were provided.

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