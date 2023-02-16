Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old transient on Post Release Community Supervision is back in jail for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 12:02 a.m., Deputy Cassidy from the Victorville Police Department was dispatched to the Mariposa Inn regarding a suspicious person.

The suspect, Samuel Gonzalez, broke into a storage room earlier in the evening then returned and attempted to break into a motel room. Gonzalez was located hiding in the parking lot.

Cassidy contacted Gonzalez who was in possession of burglary tools, and approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine. A records check revealed Gonzalez is a PC290 Sex Registrant on Post Release Community Supervision out of Kern County.

Gonzalez was arrested for felony burglary and felony possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Kern County Probation Department charged him with felony violation of parole.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Cassidy with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.