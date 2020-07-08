All News
Transient, 22, arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old transient was arrested in connection to multiple commercial burglaries in the City of Victorville, officials said.
On June 30, 2020, deputies responded to the 15300 block of Tamarisk Drive, where a glass break alarm was triggered at Cloud District Smoke Shop.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect broke a glass panel, entered the store, and stole a shirt from the business. The suspect had fled prior to the deputies arriving and a description of the suspect was obtained from surveillance video.
At 8:23 am, another glass break alarm was triggered at the Love Store in the 12300 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies confirmed the suspect stole items from the store before fleeing and running across the I-15 freeway. The description of the suspect matched that of the suspect in the earlier burglary. An extensive search by ground and air was conducted but the suspect was not found.
Through investigation, investigators were able to identify the outstanding suspect as Sirtamory Campbell.
On July 6, 2020, Campbell was arrested at a residence in the 14500 block of Oregon Trail, in Victorville. Campbell was booked at High Desert Detention Center for burglary, vandalism, and violation of probation.
Investigators believed Campbell may be responsible for other similar crimes and continued to investigate.
On July 8, 2020, it was determined Campbell was the suspect in burglaries at Z Property Management, where he broke into the business and stole a set of keys and Victorville Mazda/Hyundai, where he again broke into the business and stole several keys from a lock box, officials said.
Both incidents occurred the morning of June 30, 2020. On July 4, 2020, Campbell returned to the dealership and stole a 2016 BMW. The BMW was recovered in the 14700 block of Santa Fe Trail on July 5, 2020. Campbell will be booked on the additional charges and the cases will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
In April 2019, Campbell was arrested after he robbed a Victorville Walgreens. Sheriff’s officials said he simulated a handgun in his waist during the robbery.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Andersen at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
