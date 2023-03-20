All News
Train thieves arrested in Hesperia with $25K worth of stolen merchandise
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Inland Empire residents were arrested after they were caught with stolen merchandise from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train in Hesperia.
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 12:24 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Station received a call of suspects stealing merchandise from a cargo container of a stopped train in the area of State Highway 138 and Summit Valley Road in the County Area of Hesperia.
The reporting party stated the suspects were last seen driving west on Ranchero Road in a red truck with a large amount of merchandise in cardboard boxes in the back. Deputy J. Ballinger located the truck on Ranchero Road, near Escondido Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop.
According to a sheriff’s news release, Thirty-three boxes of stolen cell phone accessories were in the back of the truck. The total estimated value of the merchandise was over $25,000.
Special Agents from BNSF Railroad responded to assume the burglary investigation.
Deputies searching the vehicle located an unregistered, loaded semi-automatic handgun wrapped in a beanie and hidden under the passenger seat. Additionally, approximately two grams of methamphetamine were also located inside the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jose Hernandez-Garcia, a resident of Fontana, and passenger, 35-year-old Luis Mendez, a resident of Ontario, were both arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact J. Ballinger, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Train thieves arrested in Hesperia with $25K worth of stolen merchandise
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Inland Empire residents were arrested after they were caught with stolen merchandise from...
Family asking for public’s help in finding a man last seen in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 47-year-old man missing for nearly 5 months is asking for the public’s...
17-year-old arrested for the murder of Donald Sullivan in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of Donald Sullivan on St. Patrick’s Day in...
Man shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day in Adelanto; investigation underway
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway in the City of Adelanto after a man was shot and...
Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia damaged during car crash
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia was damaged during a Thursday night crash. On March...
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
-
All News5 days ago
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
-
All News4 days ago
Rock Springs Road closed between Hesperia and Apple Valley due to flooding
-
All News1 week ago
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
27-year-old pedestrian killed on State Highway 18 in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Victorville identified as 36-year-old man
-
All News7 days ago
Victor Valley Union High School District to open new middle school in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
CHP impounds motorcycle of an unlicensed driver going over 110 mph on SR-18