Train theft suspects arrested in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — All lanes of the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass were closed on Tuesday evening as law enforcement searched for train theft suspects.

On April 23, 2024, auto theft investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s also known as SANCATT, were working on an auto theft investigation and learned subjects were using stolen vehicles to forcibly stop BNSF trains to burglarize the cargo, stated officials.

“Just before 5:00 p.m., the subjects were found boarding a BNSF train and immobilizing it. The subjects were cutting open locked shipping containers and going through cargo in attempts to load the stolen vehicles with merchandise,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez in a written statement to VVNG.

The suspects got back into their vehicles, in an attempt to flee the area and eventually foot-bailed in the area of Santa Fe Fire Road, just east of the northbound I-15.

California Highway Patrol Officers along with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Fontana Police Department, established a command post and assisted in a search for the suspects.

Law enforcement vehicles parked on both sides of the I-15 prompting CHP to run traffic breaks.

After hiding from law enforcement, several subjects were arrested and booked for numerous felony charges.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.





