Trailer Stolen in Burglary at Victor Valley Animal Protective League: Community Asked for Help

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 25, 2024 | 11:46 amLast Updated: May 25, 2024 | 11:46 am

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Animal Protective League (VVAPL) is reaching out to the community for help following a recent burglary at their shelter. The incident, discovered on Thursday, resulted in the loss of several important items.

The shelter reported that stolen items include computers, a portable generator, animal cages, and a specially modified trailer featuring the organization’s logos.

The thieves removed about 100 feet of chain link fencing to access the property, cut locks, and took the items.

“We had a major burglary at our shelter in the last few days. Computers, a portable generator, animal cages, and our trailer were stolen. A hundred feet of chain link was taken down so locks could be cut and things loaded up. If you see or hear of any of this on the market for sale, please contact the AV Sheriff station. The trailer is specially modified for us and has logos. We have video and other evidence,” stated VVAPL officials.

This incident has impacted VVAPL’s operations, but the organization remains committed to its mission of protecting and caring for animals in the community.

The VVAPL, located at 21779 Zuni Road in Apple Valley, is asking anyone who may have information about the stolen items to get in touch with the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400.

(The trailer, due to its unique modifications and logos, should be easily recognizable. Photo: VVAPL)

