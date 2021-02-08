All News
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession and sales of narcotics in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a 46-year-old man found in possession and sales of narcotics in Victorville.
On February 7, 2021, Deputy A. Prera, with the Victorville Police Department, saw a 2013 Kia with expired registration tags. Prera conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection on Lacy Street and Center Street.
After contacting the driver, Henry Santos, a search of the vehicle was conducted. According to a news release, “During the search Prera located approximately 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 5 grams of suspected heroin, and a large amount of cash.”
Santos was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance/narcotics for sale. He posted bail and was released the same day and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court in the near future.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Prera at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Two homeless men arrested for attempted murder in Victorville
-
All News14 hours ago
Suspect shot dead by neighbor after killing mother and stabbing father in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia felon arrested with a handgun and over 100 pieces of US mail
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man, 41, fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance
-
All News5 days ago
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Southbound 15 freeway in Barstow closed due to tractor-trailer crash
-
All News3 days ago
4,300 marijuana plants seized during search warrants in El Mirage
-
All News15 hours ago
Police find 65 pounds of meth inside a stolen truck in Victorville