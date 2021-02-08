Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession and sales of narcotics in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a 46-year-old man found in possession and sales of narcotics in Victorville.

On February 7, 2021, Deputy A. Prera, with the Victorville Police Department, saw a 2013 Kia with expired registration tags. Prera conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection on Lacy Street and Center Street.

After contacting the driver, Henry Santos, a search of the vehicle was conducted. According to a news release, “During the search Prera located approximately 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 5 grams of suspected heroin, and a large amount of cash.”

Santos was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance/narcotics for sale. He posted bail and was released the same day and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court in the near future.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Prera at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

