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Traffic Stop In Hesperia Leads To Seizure Of About One Pound Of Suspected Methamphetamine, Two Arrests

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 3:13 pm | Oct. 05, 2026 Updated 3:13 pm | Oct. 05, 2026
Traffic Stop In Hesperia Leads To Seizure Of About One Pound Of Suspected Methamphetamine, Two Arrests

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after investigators conducting a traffic stop in Hesperia found approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine inside a vehicle.

The traffic stop happened at about 6:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, near Bear Valley Road and Garnet Avenue.

Investigators with the department’s Hesperia Gang Investigations Team identified the driver as 64-year-old Hesperia resident Donald Gerhart and the passenger as 59-year-old Apple Valley resident Tony Gerhart.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle’s registered owner consented to a search of the vehicle. Investigators reported finding approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine inside.

Additional suspected methamphetamine was also found on Donald Gerhart and Tony Gerhart, according to the department.

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Both men were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 3:13 pm | Oct. 05, 2026 Updated 3:13 pm | Oct. 05, 2026
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