Traffic Stop in Hesperia Leads to Pursuit and Collision that Injured Five People

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A traffic stop in Hesperia escalated into a pursuit that ended with a collision and multiple innocent people hospitalized.

The incident began at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, when a Hesperia deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gold Nissan.

The driver later identified as Ramon Palacios, 26, a resident of Hesperia, sped off, prompting a pursuit with the deputy.

(Photo: Randy Cantu)

The chase terminated at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Escondido Drive, where the Nissan collided with another vehicle causing it to overturn and land on its roof.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the second vehicle was occupied by five individuals, all of whom were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, initial reports indicate that none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

The driver of the Nissan was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Palacios was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken into custody. He is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center with a bail set at $200,000.

Palacios faces multiple charges, including felony charges under HS11351 and VC2800.2(A).

Additional info will be released when it becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)