Traffic Stop In Hesperia Leads To Arrest, Recovery Of Ghost Gun And Methamphetamine
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia led to the recovery of an unserialized handgun and about 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of a convicted felon.
The stop happened at about 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026, near Hesperia Road and Donert Street.
Deputies assigned to the Hesperia Station Gang Investigations Team stopped a white Ford F-150 for equipment violations. The driver was identified as Mike Dominguez, a 34-year-old Hesperia resident.
During the investigation, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with a passenger inside the vehicle, according to the department.
A search of the truck resulted in the recovery of an unserialized Glock-style 9mm handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” along with ammunition, additional drug paraphernalia and about 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities said a records check revealed Dominguez had prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Dominguez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was transported to the High Desert Detention Center for booking.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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