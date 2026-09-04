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Traffic Stop In Hesperia Leads To Arrest, Recovery Of Ghost Gun And Methamphetamine

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:54 pm | Sep. 04, 2026 Updated 12:54 pm | Sep. 04, 2026
Traffic Stop In Hesperia Leads To Recovery Of Ghost Gun And Methamphetamine

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia led to the recovery of an unserialized handgun and about 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of a convicted felon.

The stop happened at about 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026, near Hesperia Road and Donert Street.

Deputies assigned to the Hesperia Station Gang Investigations Team stopped a white Ford F-150 for equipment violations. The driver was identified as Mike Dominguez, a 34-year-old Hesperia resident.

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During the investigation, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with a passenger inside the vehicle, according to the department.

A search of the truck resulted in the recovery of an unserialized Glock-style 9mm handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” along with ammunition, additional drug paraphernalia and about 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

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Authorities said a records check revealed Dominguez had prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Dominguez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was transported to the High Desert Detention Center for booking.

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Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:54 pm | Sep. 04, 2026 Updated 12:54 pm | Sep. 04, 2026
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