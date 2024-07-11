Traffic Stop in Apple Valley Leads to Driver’s Arrest for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in the Town of Apple Valley resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man for possession of a stolen motorcycle.

It happened on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the area of Kiowa Road and Rancherias Road.

Sheriff’s officials said that a deputy patrolling the area saw the motorcycle that did not have a license plate and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered the rider was not the registered owner of the motorcycle. Deputy Ray contacted the registered owner and learned the motorcycle had been stolen.

George Quintana, a resident of Apple Valley, was booked in at High Desert Detention Center for PC 496d(a), possession of stolen property. Quintana is currently being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ray with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





