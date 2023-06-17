Traffic Stop in Apple Valley Leads to Discovery of Meth and a Loaded Firearm

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old male from Apple Valley was arrested for possession of meth and a loaded firearm after a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at about 11:44 pm, Apple Valley Deputies Cohlton Hubbard and Alex Montanez were patrolling and saw a vehicle driving on Central Road.

Officials said the deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for traffic violations.

“During the vehicle stop, the driver, Alex Hernandez, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Hernandez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of drugs while armed and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hubbard with the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

