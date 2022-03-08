All News
Traffic stop for missing license plate ends with a firearm and drug possession arrest in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old man from Dover, Tennessee was arrested in Apple Valley after a traffic stop for a missing license plate.
The incident happened on March 4, 2022, at about 11:52 pm, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Pawnee Road.
According to a news release, Deputy Watson conducted the stop for a missing front license plate, and when contacting the driver later identified as Michael Malman, a previously convicted felon.
Officials said the deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and searched the vehicle where he found a loaded handgun a baggie of meth.
Malman was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Watson at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
