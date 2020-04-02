Traffic requirements for tomorrow’s COVID-19 testing in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Those participating in tomorrow’s drive-through COVID-19 drive-thru sample-collection event in Victorville must follow a certain route to the collection site at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds and must arrive in a vehicle.

In other words, “walk-in” actually means “drive-through.”

Visitors using Interstate 15 must exit Mojave Drive and head south on 7th Street to Plaza Drive.

The City of Victorville said traffic control will be in place directing folks to take Mojave Drive East on 7th Street, then turn right on Plaza Drive into the fairgrounds.

Those who have appointments will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone without an appointment may arrive at 1 and will be served while testing supplies last.

City officials said people wanting to be tested must be in vehicles. No pedestrians will be granted testing.

This event is free of charge and does not require health insurance. All persons will be pre-screened upon completing the appointment request form to ensure that all persons meet testing criteria.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

