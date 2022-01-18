All News
Traffic operation in Victorville results in 245 citations
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of 245 citations were issued during a single-day traffic enforcement operation aimed at reducing accidents in the Victor Valley.
On January 13, 2022, deputies from multiple stations in the High Desert, including Victorville Police Department, Apple Valley Police Department, Hesperia Police Department, and Adelanto Police Department, conducted the operation.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies concentrated on several roadways in the city of Victorville, identified as problem areas.
Accoring to a news release, a total of 261 vehicle stops were conducted. “Of the 261 stops, 245 citations were issued for vehicle code violations which included exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop at stop signs, distracted driving, and unsafe driving practices. 23 of the 261 drivers were found to be driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Those drivers were cited accordingly. Eight vehicles were towed during the operation.”
Your local law enforcement and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a whole, urge drivers to follow the laws of the road and drive safely. Do your part, drive smart!
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Man shot in Stater Bros shopping center in Victorville dies at hospital
-
All News7 days ago
Police searching for missing man with dementia in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Illegal marijuana operation found after massive fire in Adelanto, 2 arrested
-
All News6 days ago
Vehicle slams into semi and catches fire on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian killed Thursday night on Palmdale Rd in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Man arrested for stealing a laptop from Walmart in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Gateway Drive between Air Expressway and Innovation Way closed for repairs
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Massive 2-alarm fire erupts at a nursery yard in Adelanto