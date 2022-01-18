Traffic operation in Victorville results in 245 citations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of 245 citations were issued during a single-day traffic enforcement operation aimed at reducing accidents in the Victor Valley.

On January 13, 2022, deputies from multiple stations in the High Desert, including Victorville Police Department, Apple Valley Police Department, Hesperia Police Department, and Adelanto Police Department, conducted the operation.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies concentrated on several roadways in the city of Victorville, identified as problem areas.

Accoring to a news release, a total of 261 vehicle stops were conducted. “Of the 261 stops, 245 citations were issued for vehicle code violations which included exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop at stop signs, distracted driving, and unsafe driving practices. 23 of the 261 drivers were found to be driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Those drivers were cited accordingly. Eight vehicles were towed during the operation.”

Your local law enforcement and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a whole, urge drivers to follow the laws of the road and drive safely. Do your part, drive smart!

