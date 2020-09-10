Traffic Operation conducted in Adelanto and Apple Valley results in 67 citations

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic operation focused on reducing traffic collisions on roadways identified as problem areas in Adelanto and Apple Valley resulted in dozens of citations.

According to a news release, a total of 69 vehicle stops were conducted during the September 9th operation. Of those 69 stops, 67 citations were issued for vehicle code violations which included exceeding the speed limit, failing to stop at stop signs, distracted driving, and unsafe driving practices.

Officials said 13 of the 69 drivers were found to be driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Those drivers were cited accordingly. Seven vehicles were towed during the operation.

“Similar operations will be conducted throughout the High Desert over the next few months.,” stated the release. “Our local law enforcement and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a whole, urge drivers to follow the laws of the road. Do your part, drive smart!”

Deputies from multiple stations in the High Desert, including Victorville Police Department, Apple Valley Police Department, Hesperia Police Department, and Adelanto Police Department participated in the Traffic Enforcement Operation.

