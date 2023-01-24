Traffic on Highway 18 diverted after 2-vehicle crash; Apple Valley School Police Officer Injured

UPDATE: The involved Ford Explorer was driven by an Apple Valley School Police officer. She sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No major injuries were reported, according to Sheriff’s officials.

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on Highway 18 was diverted for nearly an hour following 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 11:01 a.m. at the intersection of Flat Head Road and Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley on Jan. 24, 2023.

A Honda CRV sustained rear-end damage. (Photo: Hugo C Valdez)

The crash involved two vehicles, gray 2019 Honda CRV and a Ford Explorer.

The Ford sustained major front end damage, and the Honda sustained rear-end damage.

Emergency workers and law enforcement responded to the scene and shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 18 for cleanup and an investigation.

Traffic was diverted from Highway 18 onto Outer Highway 18 until approximately 11:45 a.m., when traffic was re-opened after the vehicles were towed away.

Traffic was diverted from Eastbound Highway 18 onto Outer Highway 18- (Photo: Hugo C. Valdez)

No major injuries were reported, however, it’s unclear if any of the occupants were transported for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

