Traffic flowing again after Friday morning crash on NB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the I-15 freeway is flowing once again after it was backed up for several miles due to a Friday morning rollover crash.

At about 6:36 am, on May 7, 2021, dispatch received reports of an overturned 2012 Toyota Tacoma in the center divider. Upon arrival, they located a black four-door sedan also damaged in the crash.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and requested one airship to airlift a person injured in the accident to a trauma center.

The incident prompted several lanes to be closed as officials investigated. Northbound and southbound traffic were both backed up as a result of the collision. All lanes were reopened by 8:10 am.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.