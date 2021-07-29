All News
Traffic flowing again after boat fire on NB 15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic is flowing again after a boat mounted on a trailer caught fire on the 15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened at about 11:40 am, on July 29, 2021, just before the Ranchero Road off-ramp along the northbound I-15.
According to preliminary reports, a blown tire on the trailer resulted in the boat catching fire. The pickup truck driver stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway and disconnected the trailer before attempting to use fire extinguishers.
All lanes were briefly stopped as San Bernardino County Fire worked on knocking down the fire and no injuries were reported.
The incident caused traffic coming up the hill to back up for several miles.
