Traffic Enforcement Operation planned on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia due to increase in collisions

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As a result of increased traffic collisions, road rage incidents, and calls for service, deputies from the Hesperia Police Station will be conducting significant traffic enforcement operations on Summit Valley Road, between Ranchero Road and State Highway 138.

Unsafe passing over double yellow lines, speeding, and inattention have been determined to be the cause of the majority of recent collisions in this area.

Hesperia Station deputies will be conducting enforcement operations and issuing citations to violators.

The public is urged to follow the rules of the road while driving and adhere to posted speed limit signs at all times.

Motorists are encouraged to report reckless and suspected DUI drives by contacting Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

For any and all questions related, please contact the Hesperia Station Traffic Division at 760-947-1500.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

