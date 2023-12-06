Traffic Delays on 15 Freeway as Crews Repair Damaged Safety Barrier

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – December 6, 2023 – Drivers experienced delays on the northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) took action to fix a damaged safety barrier.

The barrier, also known as a crash cushion or cowboy cushion, is a device designed to reduce the impact of a vehicle collision. It helps protect both drivers and structures from damage in case of an accident.

The incident occurred when a crash attenuator barrier was hit and damaged near the Joshua Street Road overpass around noon time.

At about 2:30 p.m., the CHP quickly responded, closing down some lanes to ensure the safety of motorists while the damaged barrier was replaced.

The CHP requested assistance from Caltrans, the state transportation agency, to assess the extent of the damage.

Once Caltrans arrived at the scene, the CHP implemented a temporary traffic break at Oak Hill Road to remove and replace the damaged sand barrels.

Although the traffic break was eventually lifted, one lane remained closed to facilitate the emergency repair process.

The repairs resulted in significant traffic congestion on the northbound 15 freeway through the Cajon Pass, causing delays for drivers in the area.

UPDATE: As of 4:45 p.m., the previously affected area has now reopened.

