Traffic delayed after car fire on SB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

At about 5:35 pm, on May 29, 2021, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the I-15, between Highway 395 and Joshua Street.

The Toyota Camry stopped along the shoulder of the freeway and the occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed with fire. San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived within five minutes and extinguished the flames.

CHP temporarily blocked several lanes causing a delay in traffic, however, all lanes were reopened by 6:06 pm.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.