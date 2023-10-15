Traffic collision shuts down Highway 138 at Hess Road for several hours on Saturday

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Highway 138 was closed for several hours after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:00 p.m., on October 14, 2023, at the intersection of Goss Road and SR-138.

The collision involved a silver GMC Sierra that went off the roadway and into a drainage ditch. The other vehicle, a silver van, overturned onto its side and was blocking the eastbound lane.

An off-duty firefighter was one of the first on scene and reported one person was trapped in a silver van and that an unresponsive male was pinned underneath.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported they had a total of three patients, two of them in critical condition. Firefighters requested two helicopters to land at the scene.

As of 6:20 pm, Highway 138 remained closed in both directions and CHP was working on re-opening at least one lane.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by CHP and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

