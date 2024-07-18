 
Traffic Collision on Kiowa Road in Apple Valley Leaves One Seriously Injured

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 17, 2024 | 5:32 pmLast Updated: July 17, 2024 | 5:32 pm

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

The accident, involving two vehicles, was reported around 8:00 am on July 17, 2024, on Kiowa Road between Ponca and Cayuga Roads.

The crash involved a white Chevy S10 and a burgundy Nissan Frontier. Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived and found the driver of the Chevy trapped, requiring extensive extrication.

A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable, so the man was transported by ground ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The occupants of the Nissan, a man and a woman, were not injured.

Witnesses reported that several vehicles had stopped on Kiowa Road to avoid hitting a dog. The Chevy was unable to stop and collided with the back of the Nissan.

Kiowa Road was closed for approximately two hours. The investigation into the collision is being handled by the Apple Valley Police Department.


