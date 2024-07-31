Traffic Collision in Victorville Involving City Bus and Two Vehicles Leaves One Critically Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com ) — A traffic collision involving a city bus, a red pickup truck, and a gray SUV took place on Tuesday afternoon in Victorville, requiring one person to be airlifted.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:54 pm, on July 30, 2024, at the intersection of D Street and the 15 freeway.

The occupied Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) bus was one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Victorville City Fire Department responded promptly, noting that one individual sustained critical injuries and needed to be transported by air. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the landing zone at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Firefighters also assisted in safely removing a passenger from the bus through a side window.

Due to the investigation, westbound D Street was temporarily closed at Second Street. The Victorville Police Department is conducting the accident investigation.





