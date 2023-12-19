Traffic Break on I-15 to Address Pothole Issue between Bear Valley Road and Main Street

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic break on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Nisqualli Road earlier on Tuesday.

The purpose of the operation was to address the presence of multiple potholes along the stretch of the 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

The request was placed at approximately 9:24 AM, CHP arrived at the scene at 9:25 AM and initiated the necessary preparations.

By 9:31 AM, the traffic break was in full effect, with CHP unit leading the southbound traffic diversion from the Nisqualli Road off-ramp to ensure the safety of motorists while the potholes were being repaired.

At 10:20 a.m., the traffic break was lifted.

As a consequence of the closure, there was a buildup of traffic on the Southbound 15 freeway, starting from Nisqualli Road and extending all the way back to just south of Palmdale Road.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving in the area until the work is completed.

