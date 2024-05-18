Traffic Alert: Road Closure on D Street in Victorville Due to Overturned Semi

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Motorists in Victorville are advised to seek alternate routes as a section of the westbound lanes on D Street is currently closed.

The closure comes after a traffic accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer today, May 17, 2024, at approximately 4:30 PM.

The incident happened near the offramp of the northbound 15 freeway and involved a black Dodge Ram and a semi-truck. Witnesses report that the semi-truck lost its brakes while exiting the freeway and overturned.

The pickup truck driver was able to stop in time and avoided slamming into the overturned truck.

A small fuel leak from the semi has been contained and recovery efforts are underway. A crew has been deployed to safely unload boxes from the overturned trailer and reload them onto a new trailer.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, the westbound lanes of D Street are closed from the offramp to Sherman Way as the investigation and clearing operations continue. Eastbound lanes remain open as well as the NB I-15 D Street offramp.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for potential delays.

Earlier this month on May 2nd a box truck and a Rav4 were involved in a similar collision at the same intersection.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.





