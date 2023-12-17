Tractor Trailer Veers Off 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass; Splits in Half

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi truck, carrying a load of 24,000 pounds of boxed goods, was split in half after crashing through a guardrail on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass, landing in a wash.

The crash occurred around 12:10 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in the southbound direction of the 15 freeway near the truck weigh scales, just north of Cleghorn Boulevard.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the semi truck was traveling at an excessive speed before losing control. They speculate that a brake failure may have been the cause of the collision.

Responding to the call, officials from the California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene. The semi truck, which was towing a white trailer, had veered through a guardrail and split into two, ultimately landing in a nearby wash.

Fortunately, firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department found the driver conscious and able to communicate with them. However, his critical condition necessitated his immediate transportation to a trauma center via ambulance, per scanner traffic.

Along with the driver’s injuries, there were reports of at least one vehicle, a black Honda, being struck by the out-of-control semi truck before it careened off the roadway. The injured parties received prompt medical attention, and their current conditions are under evaluation.

The incident had a significant impact on traffic, especially affecting the southbound lanes of I-15 near Cajon Scales. Commuters were advised to avoid the area and consider alternate routes whenever possible. Unfortunately, even by 1:43 pm, the southbound traffic congestion extended all the way back to Ranchero Road.

As CHP investigate the crash, they are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses additional information to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.

